Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Montoursville man’s attempts to get theft charges against him dropped backfired when he harassed the store manager to the point that additional charges were filed.

State police at Selinsgrove say Ronald C. Aderhold Jr., 40, repeatedly called a store manager at Walmart in Monroe Township on June 11 asking to negotiate theft charges previously filed against him. Misdemeanor retail theft charges had been filed against Aderhold after he allegedly underrang items at the store on April 28, according to the affidavit written by Trooper Ronald Schall.

Aderhold called the store at least five times before the manager contacted state police. After police informed Aderhold that misdemeanor charges of intimidating a witness and harassment were filed, he called the barracks approximately six to eight times, Schall said. Each time, Aderhold asked to speak to a supervisor to request the new charges be withdrawn.

Aderhold then went to the Selinsgrove barracks in person in hopes of speaking to a supervisor. When he entered the building, he was on the phone with Walmart. Aderhold told Schall that he “didn’t appreciate how the manager treated him earlier and was trying to get the manager at Walmart that he spoke with earlier in trouble or fired,” according to the affidavit.

Docket Sheet

Theft Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.