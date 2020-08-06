Mifflin Township, Pa. – A Jersey Shore man was charged with reckless endangerment after he allegedly chased a car in his own vehicle and caused a crash in Mifflin Township, Lycoming County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville, a vehicle with a 27-year-old woman and 16-year-old girl was on Seely Run Road at 9:30 p.m. July 24 when Shawn Fink arrived in the area. The two victims fled. Fink followed the woman’s car at a high rate of speed, according to police.

He then was able to stop the woman’s vehicle at the intersection of Larryville Road and State Route 287. At that point, the victims attempted to flee the scene but a crash occurred, according to police. The victims continued fleeing on Route 287.

Fink was charged with reckless endangerment through the office of District Magistrate Jerry C. Lepley.