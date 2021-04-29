Troy, Pa. – Canton Borough Police said a man accused of attacking two people was charged with felony strangulation.

According to Sergeant Trent Wright, officers spoke with Kyler Dean Kilborn, 20, of Troy after reports of a domestic situation on April 18. Officers wrote that as they attempted to speak with Kilborn, he seemed agitated and paced around.

A witness told officers Kilborn had punched her car several times and threatened to kill her. Officers spoke with a second witness and observed bruising on her neck.

Kilborn allegedly continued to display aggressive behavior, according to officers. Wright said state police were called to the scene. Troopers took Kilborn into custody and officers spoke with the two witnesses at the Canton Borough Police Department. Officers said they took pictures of the vehicle which had sustained multiple dents.

Kilborn was charged with a second-degree felony of strangulation, a third-degree felony of criminal mischief, second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, and first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats. He was also charged with a summary offense of harassment.

Kilborn is being held at the Bradford County Prison in lieu of $45,000 monetary bail as he awaits an April 28 preliminary hearing.