Mansfield, Pa. – A man who was pulled from a burning vehicle in Tioga County was taken into custody for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs.

Luke Kaufmann, 29, of Mansfield, was pulled out of the burning vehicle shortly before 5:30 a.m. Dec. 2 by a neighbor at 261 Mill Creek Road in Rutland Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield.

Police were dispatched to a report of a vehicle fire at 5:24 a.m. Dec. 2 at 261 Mill Creek Road in Rutland Township. According to state police, when they arrived at the scene, Kauffmann was located inside an abandoned residence. He told police he had no idea where he was or what had happened leading up to the point when his vehicle caught fire. Kaufmann was not injured.

Police noticed Kaufmann showed signs of impairment when he was speaking. He was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI drugs and other related offenses.