Bradford County, Pa. — A letter, CD, and 15 documents that allegedly contained the address of a correction officer became evidence in an aggravated assault case.

According to trooper Justin Walton, an investigation into the materials resulted in a felony charge for Joseph Alan Peters, 29, of Athens.

Peters allegedly threatened violence against the officer several times through letters, phone calls, and notes posted around the prison. Walton said Peters even sent a letter to the home of the officer because Peters said, “I want him to know I know exactly where you live.”

A public court summary shows Peters was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault, first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats, and two summary charges of harassment.

A monetary bail of $100,000 was set on Nov. 10 by Judge Jonathan Wilcox. Peters will remain in custody at the Bradford County Prison as he awaits a preliminary hearing on Nov. 24.

Docket sheet