Williamsport, Pa. — A Horsham man pled guilty to a charge for hauling stolen tractors worth thousands of dollars across state lines.

Joseph John Waldron, 64, entered the guilty plea recently at the federal courthouse in Williamsport, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Waldron had been charged with interstate transportation of stolen goods.

Between August and December 2021, Waldron had hauled a Kubota backhoe, Kubota excavator, and a John Deere tractor across the state line. The total value of the tractors is $137,154, according to a release. Pennsylvania state police and the FBI investigated the case.

Waldron could face a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment and a fine.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.