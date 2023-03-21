New Columbia, Pa.  — Police say a man received 395 gallons of propane but had insufficient funds to cover the amount he ordered. 

David Lenhart, 35, of New Columbia, wrote a bad check for $889 on Dec. 21 to Beco Propane of Mifflinburg, according to state police at Milton. Lenhart then ordered an additional 100 gallons of propane knowing he did not have the money to pay for it. 

The total amount of fuel taken was worth $1,382, Trooper Casey Ward said.

Charges of bad checks and theft by deception are pending. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.