New Columbia, Pa. — Police say a man received 395 gallons of propane but had insufficient funds to cover the amount he ordered.

David Lenhart, 35, of New Columbia, wrote a bad check for $889 on Dec. 21 to Beco Propane of Mifflinburg, according to state police at Milton. Lenhart then ordered an additional 100 gallons of propane knowing he did not have the money to pay for it.

The total amount of fuel taken was worth $1,382, Trooper Casey Ward said.

Charges of bad checks and theft by deception are pending.

