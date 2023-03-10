Muncy, Pa. — A man operating a stolen motorcycle led police on a chase speeding more than 80 mph in a residential area in Muncy.

Caleb Patrick Rooker, 26, of Muncy Valley, was operating the blue Kawasaki motorcycle when Officer Ernest Delp of Muncy Borough Police spotted him the night of Feb. 13. Delp says he had received a report that the motorcycle was stolen from New Jersey and that Rooker had it in his possession.

Delp, who was on patrol on N. Main Street in Muncy, recognized the motorcycle as matching the description of the stolen bike and attempted to pull Rooker over. Rooker took off, traveling at high rates of speed onto Mechanic, Chestnut, Green, and E. Water streets, Delp wrote in the affidavit.

Delp and Officer Mahosky attempted to pursue Rooker but kept losing sight of him. Rooker blew through several stop signs and nearly lost control of the motorcycle at one point. Rooker continued onto Route 442 into Clarkstown, where police terminated the pursuit due to safety reasons.

On Feb. 14, police received a tip that Rooker had posted on social media that he was looking for a place to hide the motorcycle since he realized the police were "onto him," Delp wrote.

Police later found the motorcycle at All Around Custom Automotive on John Brady Drive, where Rooker was known to spend time. Delp met with Rooker there, who told him that he had been fixing the motorcycle at the shop. He claimed that he found out around 10:30 p.m. that shop owner Jonathan Taylor was having a medical emergency at home, so he took the Kawasaki motorcycle to head to Taylor's home because it was the only vehicle available.

Rooker told Delp that he got scared when he saw police and that after they stopped chasing him, he traveled a bit further up Route 442 before he got his bearings and went to Taylor's home.

A misdemeanor charge of fleeing from or eluding police was filed as well as various traffic summaries at the Muncy magisterial office. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 24 in front of District Magistrate William C. Solomon.

Docket Sheet

