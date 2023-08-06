Mlfflinburg, Pa. — A Mifflinburg man is accused of allegedly assaulting his girlfriend's 15-year-old daughter while he was high on methamphetamines.

Charges were recently filed against Brandon Nicholas Murray, 26, for the alleged incident that occurred at a Mifflinburg home on April 15. A family friend contacted police after the girl confided in him about the assault.

It began when the girl's mother asked her to clean up a food mess that Murray left on the ground. Murray had been eating yogurts that evening and then throwing them on the ground, according to Officer Blaina Martin of Mifflinburg Police Department. As the girl started cleaning up the mess, Murray called for her and she said, "Hold on I'm cleaning up this stupid mess." Murray then got mad because he thought the girl had said his "stupid mess," Martin wrote in the affidavit.

Murray then allegedly grabbed the girl by her neck and pushed her onto the porch. He also grabbed her by the throat and lifted her up to where she was standing on the tip of her toes, Martin wrote. Murray told the girl to leave and not come back. The girl then started walking away from the home. Before she got down the street, Murray called her back to the house. When she returned, Murray allegedly shoved her onto the couch and slapped her across the face.

The girl's mother told police she only witnessed part of the incident, when Murray had allegedly slapped her in the face.

In an interview, Murray admitted to police he had smoked methamphetamine earlier that day and had shoved and slapped the girl in her face. He did not recall doing anything else physical to the girl, Martin wrote.

Murray now faces felony aggravated assault, strangulation, endangering the welfare of children, misdemeanors of simple assault, and related charges. District Judge Jeffrey Mensch set bail at $75,000 unsecured. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 3 at Mensch's office.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.