Williamsport, Pa. — A man riding a dirt bike led police on a chase through the east end of Williamsport.

Christopher Ralph Joshua, 24, of Williamsport, caught the attention of police on March 22 when he blew through a stop sign at the intersection of Sheridan and Sherman streets and almost hit a vehicle. Officer William Badger of Williamsport Bureau of Police attempted to pull Joshua over, but instead he fled, heading south on Sue Alley.

Joshua continued to flee and headed into oncoming traffic on Meade and Sherman streets, as he went through several more stop signs, Badger wrote in the affidavit. Joshua continued to head into Loyalsock Township and police terminated the chase due to safety concerns.

Moments later, police saw Joshua riding north on Franklin Street. Joshua attempted to make a U-turn when he saw a police cruiser, but was unsuccessful and hit a curb, Badger said.

Joshua's dirt bike fell to the ground, and he was taken into custody. Badger noted the bike was not registered, nor did Joshua have a motorcycle endorsement on his license.

Joshua is currently on bail for similar offenses. Court records show Joshua was charged with a felony for leading police on a high-speed chase in the city on Nov. 13, 2021.

Joshua was charged with a misdemeanor of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer as well as various traffic summaries. Joshua will have a preliminary hearing on May 4 at the office of District Judge Aaron I. Biichle.

