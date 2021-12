Turbotville, Pa. – A victim in Turbotville is now out $1,800.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton, the victim reported that someone had taken the funds from his lock box between Nov. 5 and Dec. 18. The lock box was located at a residence at the 200 block of Main Street in Turbotville Borough.

The man went to check the lock box on Dec. 18 and realized the money was no longer there, according to a police report.

Anyone with information may contact Trooper Mowen at (570) 524-2662.