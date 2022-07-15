Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A Sunbury man allegedly had a 10-month-old child in his vehicle on Thursday when he led police on a high-speed pursuit for half a mile in Shamokin Dam.

Edward Francis Ozga, 34, was taken into custody shortly after 11 a.m. July 14 when the pursuit ended near the Villa Teresa II restaurant in the Colonial Plaza on Routes 11/15.

Shamokin Dam Police Chief Timothy Bremigen said Ozga also had bench warrants out for him in two other states due to failure to appear in court.

The pursuit started when police attempted to stop Ozga, who was driving a white BMW, for a traffic violation near N. 8th Avenue and Routes 11/15. Instead of pulling over, Ozga started traveling at a high rate of speed as he passed vehicles in the center turning lane on Routes 11/15.

Ozga then pulled into the parking lot of the Colonial Village Plaza and came to a dead-end area of the parking lot where he stopped, according to Bremigen.

Officers found the 10-month-old child in the backseat was not properly restrained. Bremigen said the child does not belong to Ozga but is known to him. Ozga had permission to use the vehicle he was driving, Bremigen added.

No one was hurt during the pursuit and there was no property damage, Bremigen said.

Ozga was arraigned by on-call District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe on felony counts of endangering the welfare of children, fleeing or attempting to elude police, misdemeanors of recklessly endangering another person, and various traffic summaries. He was remanded to Snyder County Prison in lieu of $7,500 bail.

Docket Sheet

