Selinsgrove, Pa. – A York County man reportedly led police on a high-speed chase Friday night on Routes 11/15, clocking in at 101 miles per hour at one point as he sped through Snyder and Union counties.

Pennsylvania State Police from Selinsgrove and Milton, as well as Buffalo Valley Regional Police said they attempted to stop the man's vehicle twice with a crash maneuver as he allegedly recklessly sped and weaved through traffic on a 17-mile stretch.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove, the pursuit began shortly after 5 p.m. as officers observed via radar that Desmond P. Waltman, 18, of Wrightsville, was traveling 101 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone on Routes 11/15 near E. Bough Street in Selinsgrove.

Trooper Kyle Whitford activated the lights and sirens on his cruiser in an attempt to pull Waltman over. However, Waltman allegedly continued to flee at a high rate of speed in his silver 2011 Mazda CX-7 as he headed north onto the strip area of Monroe Township.

The chase led police through Shamokin Dam and into Union County, where Waltman drove at a speed around 100 miles per hour and weaved through traffic on Route 15 through Winfield, Lewisburg and Kelly Township, according to state police.

State police allege Waltman cut through Shamokin Dam on North Old Trail and forced oncoming traffic off the road as they attempted to avoid a collision.

The pursuit ended in Union County when police used a crash maneuver to stop Waltman’s vehicle at the intersection of Zeigler and JPM roads in Kelly Township.

Prior to that, Waltman reportedly struck an unmarked police vehicle at Colonel John Kelly Road off Route 15, and police unsuccessfully attempted to use a crash maneuver on him then.

Waltman was taken into custody without incident. Felony charges of fleeing and eluding, aggravated assault against law enforcement, misdemeanors of recklessly endangering another person, and traffic summaries were filed against Waltman.

He was arraigned in front of on-call District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch. Waltman was remanded to Snyder County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.