Turbotville, Pa. — A 20-year-old Williamsport man was taken into custody after he crashed his car during a high-speed chase on Interstate 180 eastbound in Northumberland County.

State police at Milton say the pursuit ended around 4 p.m. June 28 when Avonte Gardner crashed his car into an embankment off the Turbotville exit in Delaware Township. Gardner had been fleeing from police when he took Exit 5 and attempted to turn right onto Route 54. Due to turning at a high rate of speed, Gardner was unable to maintain control and his car veered down into an embankment on the southwest side of the road, according to Trooper Chamberlain. Gardner's vehicle got stuck in mud about 50 feet away from the road.

Charges were filed at the office of District Judge Michael I. Diehl in Milton.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.