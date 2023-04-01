Middleburg, Pa. — A man kicked another man's dog in a fit of anger as they argued over a driving incident on Stuck Street in Middleburg.

State police at Selinsgrove say on March 19 Samuel Smith, 42, of McClure, had partially blocked the street with his car when another driver, Joseph Storm, 44, of McClure, passed him. As Storm passed him, Smith began waving his arms and yelling. Smith told Storm to pull over.

When Storm got out of his car, his dog also got out and began to walk around as the two men argued. When Storm went to get back into his car, he called his dog over. That's when Smith allegedly kicked the dog in the torso, according to Trooper Kozma.

The two men then got into a physical fight. Storm was able to get away and leave with his dog in his car. Kozma said four witnesses at the scene told police Smith was the aggressor and kicked the dog for no reason.

A summary of harassment was filed against Smith at the office of District Judge Bo Trawitz.

Docket Sheet

