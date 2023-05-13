Danville, Pa. — When law enforcement came to pick up a Danville man on a warrant, he jumped out a window and fled.
State police at Milton say Devon Michael Lee Bartholomew, 27, now faces a charge of flight to avoid apprehension. Law enforcement officers arrived at 3:30 p.m. May 3 at a home on Foleys Court to take Bartholomew into custody. Trooper Logan Spiece says Bartholomew jumped out of a second-floor window and fled on foot.
Bartholomew was apprehended the next day. District Judge James Tupper arraigned Bartholomew and set bail at $10,000.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Keep your news local
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.