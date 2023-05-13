Danville, Pa. — When law enforcement came to pick up a Danville man on a warrant, he jumped out a window and fled.

State police at Milton say Devon Michael Lee Bartholomew, 27, now faces a charge of flight to avoid apprehension. Law enforcement officers arrived at 3:30 p.m. May 3 at a home on Foleys Court to take Bartholomew into custody. Trooper Logan Spiece says Bartholomew jumped out of a second-floor window and fled on foot.

Bartholomew was apprehended the next day. District Judge James Tupper arraigned Bartholomew and set bail at $10,000.

