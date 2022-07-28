Mifflinburg, Pa. — A Union County man was charged for failing to check in for his annual verification for Megan’s Law.

Roger Lee Williams Jr., 52, whose address is listed 360 White Deer Run Road in Allenwood, did not check in with state police during a requested verification period of Oct. 9 to 28, 2021, according to court documents.

Williams has been on the Megan’s Law registry since being convicted in Sept. 2002 of indecent assault.

State police in Delaware County, where Williams previously had lived, also attempted to locate Williams but to no avail. A warrant was issued for Williams in November 202. Williams was located and taken into custody in Union County on July 22.

District Judge Jeffrey Mensch arraigned Williams on a felony charge of failing to verify his address as per Megan’s Law requirements. Mensch set bail at $10,000 monetary. Williams remains in Union County Prison.

