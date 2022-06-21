Selinsgrove, Pa. — A man who was lurking around a grocery store parking lot in Snyder County is accused of stealing from a vehicle and breaking a cigarette butt can.

Police were called to the parking lot of Giant in Monroe Township early the morning of June 19 for a report of a suspicious man in the parking lot. Through investigation, police discovered that Terrence Biccum, 54, of Mount Carmel, had picked up, disassembled, and dumped out the cigarette butt can, which caused it to break. Police said Biccum also stole a flashlight from a parked vehicle.

Misdemeanors of theft and receiving stolen property, as well as a summary of criminal mischief were filed at the office of District Judge John H. Reed. Biccum was remanded to Snyder County Jail in lieu of $2,000 bail.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.