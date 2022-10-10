Selinsgrove, Pa. — A man was jailed for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl several times in the parking lot of a shopping mall in Snyder County.

Bryant Tyler Bishop, 22, of Greencastle, is accused of pressuring the girl into having sex moments after meeting her at the Susquehanna Valley Mall back in January or February 2019.

Trooper Jeffrey Tice of state police at Selinsgrove says the girl told Bishop, who was around 18 or 19 at the time, that she did not want to have sex with him. Bishop continued to pressure the girl, and both ended up in the backseat of his car, where he reportedly penetrated her.

Police found out about the alleged sexual acts this June when they received a tip from the Geisinger Child Advocacy Center. The girl, who is now 16, told police in an interview that she and Bishop had sexual intercourse almost every weekend from January or February 2019 through May 2019.

The alleged assaults ended after the girl refused anal sex. Bishop had been trying to pressure her to agree to it, she told police. Tice says around May 17, 2019, Bishop allegedly pulled the girl's arms behind her back and penetrated her anally. The girl told police the only way she could get Bishop to stop was to physically push him off with her legs.

Bishop was charged with felonies of rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault by forcible compulsion, corruption of minors, and related charges. He was arraigned on Oct. 7 by on-call District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.

A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 18 at the office of District Judge John H. Reed in Selinsgrove.

