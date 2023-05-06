Selinsgrove, Pa. — A man sent members of a football team to assault another man over the use of a urinal at a Selinsgrove bar.

John Anthony Nicosia, 21, of Cedar Grove, N.J., now faces assault charges for the alleged incident that occurred April 29 at the Selinsgrove Hotel.

The victim told police that he was using the urinal in the bathroom at the bar when Nicosia walked in and became upset there were no more available urinals, according to Officer Elizabeth Shampanore of Selinsgrove police.

Nicosia then allegedly grabbed the victim and shoved him. The victim told police he shoved Nicosia back. Witnesses were able to get Nicosia to leave the bathroom, but he came back in a short time later looking for a gold chain that fell off his neck. Nicosia grabbed the gold chain off the floor and then busted out a panel as he punched the bathroom door, Shampanore wrote in the affidavit.

Nicosia was kicked out of the bar, but his friends remained to intimidate and harass the victim. When the victim went back to his dormitory around 3 a.m., a group of approximately 20 football players, including Nicosia, were seen walking toward the dorm.

Nicosia and his friends accused the victim of stealing the gold chain and began threatening him while forcing their way into the room. Shampanore says Nicosia hit the victim in the head multiple times, causing a cut above his left eye. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Nicosia was arraigned by on-call District Magistrate Jeffrey A. Rowe, who set bail at $50,000 unsecured. A preliminary hearing is set for May 22 at the office of District Judge John H. Reed.

