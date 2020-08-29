Muncy, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville said a man involved in a two-vehicle accident Monday at a four-way intersection in Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County, will be charged for reckless driving.

Aaron J. Crawford, 39, of Muncy, was traveling north on Route 442 and drove through a red light at the intersection with Route 405 shortly before 3 p.m., according to state police.

Laura E. James, 28, of Milton, was turning left from E. Penn Street onto Route 405 when Crawford’s vehicle ran the red light.

Crawford’s 2002 GMC Sierra then struck James’ 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee, causing her vehicle to hit a utility pole, according to state police.

All vehicle occupants, including an infant in James’ vehicle, were transported by ambulance to UPMC Williamsport for possible injuries, according to state police. The infant was in a rear facing car seat.