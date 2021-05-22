Rutland Township, Pa. – A man who crashed his motorcycle last month in Tioga County is now being charged with drug possession.

John Palfreyman, 41, of Ulster, crashed his motorcycle on April 14 at Pumpkin Hill and Aldrich roads in Rutland Township after police initiated a traffic stop for operating on a suspended license, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield.

Police said Palfreyman failed to yield at the intersection and crashed. Drugs and drug paraphernalia were located in his possession, according to state police.

He was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver, and misdemeanor charges of possession and related charges.

Bail was set at $45,000, which he posted. Palfreyman’s case was transferred to the Tioga County Court of Common Pleas. Formal arraignment is set for June 7.

