Muncy, Pa. – A man involved in a fiery vehicle crash last summer in Muncy Creek Township has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault while driving under the influence.

Chester C. Swank III, 33, of Muncy, hit a vehicle head-on shortly before 7 p.m. July 23 as he was traveling north on N. Main Street near John Brady Drive on a bridge that crosses Muncy Creek in Muncy Creek Township.

According to the arrest affidavit, Swank had a blood alcohol level of .169% as he traveled north with a 4-year-old child in the vehicle. The legal limit for drivers is .08%.

Swank’s truck crossed the double yellow line and went into the southbound lane, hitting a Ford Edge driven by Sherman Harden. The truck then hit the bridge rail on the west side the roadway, became airborne, and landed on an embankment over the side of the bridge, according to the affidavit written by Trooper Nickolaus L. Marple of the Montoursville State Police.

The truck caught fire with Swank and the child trapped inside. A passerby, Jeremy Hanaway of Bloomsburg, stopped and pulled the child out of the rear window of the burning vehicle. He then pulled Swank, who was unconscious, out of the vehicle.

Swank and the child were transported to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, where Swank remained in critical condition for several days. Harden was transported to UPMC Williamsport. Marple wrote that both the child and Harden sustained serious bodily injury.

When police talked with Swank at the hospital following the crash, he told them he had consumed "1 or 2 beers" prior to driving that evening, Marple wrote.

State police also filed two felony counts of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, one felony count of endangering the welfare of a child, misdemeanors of recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, DUI, and related traffic summaries.

Swank was arraigned on Friday by District Judge William C. Solomon in Muncy who set bail at $15,000 unsecured. A preliminary hearing is set for April 22.

