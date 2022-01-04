New Columbia, Pa. – When police responded to a strangulation incident at a White Deer Township residence, the suspect told his pitbull dog to “sic 'em boy, go get 'em boy,” according to court documents.

Pennsylvania State Police at Milton were called to the residence of Jerry W. Proffitt, 59, the evening of Dec. 13 after an argument with a woman turned physical. Proffitt, who was described as highly intoxicated, had allegedly struck the woman in the face several times and attempted to choke her at least six times as he threatened to kill her, according to the arrest affidavit.

A juvenile girl at the residence witnessed the incident.

As troopers entered the residence and announced their presence, they heard a door open from the hallway and Proffitt commanding his dog to go after the police, according to the affidavit written by Trooper Kaitlyn Derrick. A black pit bull dog began running toward two troopers as Proffitt followed the dog yelling “get 'em boy.”

Derrick told Proffitt to show his hands and he pulled his right hand back behind his head in a motion to punch. Proffitt began to struggle with troopers were who attempting to take him into custody, at one point bringing a trooper down to the floor and gripping the trooper’s legs with his legs, Derrick wrote. When EMS arrived at the scene, Proffitt allegedly kicked a first responder in the head as personnel attempted to place him on a stretcher.

Proffitt was charged with felonies of strangulation, aggravated assault, misdemeanors of terroristic threats, resisting arrest, simple assault, and summary harassment. He was arraigned in front of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch who set bail at $150,000 monetary.

Proffitt’s preliminary hearing at Mensch’s is set for Jan. 4.

