Williamsport, Pa. — A New Jersey man was indicted by a federal grand jury for passing more than $2,600 of counterfeit bills at various locations in Lycoming, Columbia, and Lackawanna counties.

Brandon Williams, 35, of Mercer County in New Jersey, was charged with passing counterfeit federal reserve notes, according to the United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam.

The indictment alleges that on April 20, 2022, Williams and an unidentified female co-conspirator passed $1,400 in counterfeit bills at the Michaels store in Dickson City and $750 in counterfeit bills at the CVS Pharmacy located on Green Ridge Street in Scranton. On April 23, 2022, Williams passed $280 in counterfeit bills at the Walmart in Montoursville, $160 in counterfeit bills at the Weis Market in Montoursville and attempted to pass additional counterfeit bills at the Dollar Tree in Bloomsburg but was unsuccessful.

The charges resulted from an investigation conducted by the United States Secret Service, the Dickson City Police Department, the Scranton Police Department, the Montoursville Police Department, and the Hemlock Township Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Robert J. O’Hara is prosecuting the case.

