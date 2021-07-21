Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. – A man is out more than $31,000 cash and prescription medications after a suspect stole a safe and lockbox from his home in Snyder County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Selinsgrove, the safe and lockbox were taken sometime between June 8 and 28 from the victim’s home, at the 100 block of Aline Church Rd. in Perry Township.

Items inside included $31,000 cash in various denominations; 300 prescription pills; and miscellaneous deeds and documents.

Trooper W. Shreve is investigating.