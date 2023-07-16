Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove say a 19-year-old man in Snyder County became a victim of extortion when a female suspect got him to send intimate videos of himself.

The victim told police on June 28 that he met the suspect on the chat site Omegle. He friended the suspect on Instagram after a short conversation. Soon after, the victim sent the suspect an intimate video of himself which included his face. The suspect then threatened to send the video to the victim's friends if he didn't pay her, according to Trooper Kozma. The suspect then sent the video to the victim's friends.

Police continue to investigate.

