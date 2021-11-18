Bloomsburg, Pa. —A manager reported an ultimately fired an employee after they allegedly showed staff members videos and photographs of child pornography.

Patrolman Elijah Middaugh said a manager reported the employee, who was on adult probation at the time of the incident. During an interview with authorities, the man allegedly admitted to showing several photos and videos to co-workers at the restaurant.

John James Wertz, 23, of Bloomsburg was charged with 20 counts of third-degree felony child pornography and one count of third-degree felony criminal use of a communication facility. During an interview with Scott Township Police, Wertz admitted he received several images of child pornography through a messaging app on his phone.

After giving consent to search his phone, Wertz said he believed the individuals in the video were between 12 and 13 years old. Wertz allegedly told authorities he believed it was all right to view the content because they were of teenagers.

Officers executed a search warrant and discovered several videos with children between the ages of one and three performing sexual acts. Wertz allegedly searched “little gay boys being tied up and fundled (SIC)”, “how much is the prison time for a pedophile”, and “how many years do child molesters get in prison” on his phone.

Wertz is being held at the Columbia County Prison in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail, awaiting a preliminary hearing on Nov. 24 with Judge Russell Lawton.

