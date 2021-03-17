Lewis Township, Pa. – An Ohio man led police in Union County on a high-speed chase, reaching speeds of up to 100 miles per hour as he fled into Clinton and Centre counties on Interstate 80.

Joshua C. Leach, 45, of Smithville, Ohio, now faces felony charges of flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, aggravated assault, and related charges. He awaits formal arraignment at the Union County Court of Common Pleas.

A state trooper observed Leach traveling west on I-80 in Lewis Township, Union County, with an expired registration the morning of Feb. 21. The Pennsylvania State Police at Milton trooper also observed that Leach was traveling extremely close to a vehicle he was following, according to the criminal complaint.

The trooper attempted to pull over Leach, who began fleeing in his 2006 Jeep heading west. Leach continued traveling on I-80, reaching speeds up to 100 mph as he crossed into Clinton County. PSP Lamar came to assist and deployed spike strips twice in an attempt to stop Leach, but both times Leach was able to navigate around them, according to the complaint.

Leach then crossed into Centre County and was finally stopped when PSP Rockview successfully deployed spike strips at mile marker 159.7.

Once Leach’s Jeep hit the spike strips, it crossed the center median and entered into the eastbound lanes of I-80 into oncoming traffic. Corporal Mark Conrad, who wrote the criminal complaint, noted that Leach’s vehicle was traveling in excess of 80 mph into oncoming traffic. His vehicle swerved toward oncoming vehicles, which continued for approximately four miles, Conrad wrote.

Several marked patrol vehicles were able to eventually stop Leach’s vehicle and he was taken into custody. Leach’s female passenger also was taken into custody. In an interview, the female told police that she advised Leach to pull over but he told her he doesn’t have a license and he “is not going back to jail,” according to the complaint.

Police found that Leach’s Ohio license had been suspended. There also was a non-extraditable warrant out for his arrest from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio.

District Judge Lori R. Hackenberg set Leach’s bail at $100,000 monetary. He was remanded to Union County Jail. Formal arraignment in front of President Judge Michael T. Hudock is set for April 26.

