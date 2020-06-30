Covington, Pa. – A Tioga County man was committed to jail last week after he was caught burglarizing a residence in Covington Township.

Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield received a call shortly after 3 p.m. June 23 of an active burglary at a residence at Rods Lane. When police arrived, they found Nathan Phillips, 29, of Covington, at the scene.

Upon investigation, police found out that Phillips took various items from the residence without permission, including an Xbox 360 video game console, screwdriver set, a tattoo machine, 32-inch television, two silver rings, a DVD player, a Google Chrome cast device, and a Bob Marley record. Total value of items stolen is more than $700, police said.

Phillips was taken into custody and arraigned in front of District Magistrate Tiffany Cummings on felony charges of burglary, criminal trespass, and a misdemeanor of theft by unlawful taking. He was remanded to Tioga County Jail in lieu of $50,000 straight bail.