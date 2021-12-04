Troy, Pa. —Trooper Justin Walton said after he responded to a call for a gun being pointed a person, he had a rifle pointed at him.

According to an affidavit, Walton and his partner Kyle Evans spoke with a caller, who reported the incident from a nearby store. Evans said the caller explained that Roman Joseph Sabatini, 42, of Troy pointed a silver in color lever action rifle at him.

The accuser allegedly told troopers he met Sabatini and several other people to party at a residence near the 400 block of McNaught Road. According to the report, the accuser said all the people were hearing impaired to an unknown extent.

Evans said several attempts to contact residents at the home were made. At one point, Evans used his vehicle’s sirens and PA system to reach the occupants.

According to the report, as Evans attempted this, Walton stood in front of the door and attempted to knock. As he waited, the door opened. Sabatini could allegedly be seen standing near the opening pointing the rifle at Walton.

Both officers fell back into “tactically sound positions” and continued to issue commands. According to Evans, the door remained open for several minutes before being closed.

Sabatini was eventually taken into custody and charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault. He was also charged with two counts each of first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats, second-degree simple assault, and second-degree misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person.

Court records show Sabatini is being held at the Bradford County Prison in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail. Sabatini is scheduled to face Judge Jonathan Wilcox for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 8.

