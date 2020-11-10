Bellefonte, Pa. – A man from Marietta, Pa., is in prison for allegedly selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Centre County.

The informant arranged via cell phone to meet Bradley N. Bortner, 23, the afternoon of March 11 in front of a pizza shop in Bellefonte. Bortner sold the informant $90 of methamphetamine during the transaction, according to court documents. Several agents from a county drug task force were scoping the area and witnessed the transaction at the 200 block of East High Street.

Bortner was charged with two felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility. Charges were filed on Oct. 20 at the office of District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker.

Bortner's bail was set at $50,000 monetary following his preliminary arraignment on Monday, Nov. 9.

This is not Bortner's first drug charges. According to court documents, Bortner also was arrested on Aug. 18 by Penn State University Police for manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Gillette-Walker also presided over that case and remanded Bortner to Centre County Prison on Oct. 13 with bail set at $75,000 monetary.

