Trout Run, Pa. – A man high on methamphetamines was arrested Saturday for allegedly using a crossbow to shoot at a residence he was attempting to break into in Lycoming County.

Francis Hagemeyer, 35, shot at least two arrows at an occupied residence on Holly Street in McIntyre Township sometime between 3 and 5:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville. Hagemeyer had attempted to gain entry into the victim’s residence, police said.

When state police arrived, Hagemeyer refused to comply and troopers tased him.

Hagemeyer was charged with felony counts of aggravated assault – attempt to cause bodily harm with weapon, burglary, discharge of firearm into occupied structure, criminal trespass, misdemeanors of simple assault, and related charges.

He was arraigned in front of District Judge William C. Solomon. Bail was set at $150,000 monetary. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 16 at Solomon’s office.

Docket Sheet