Sayre, Pa. – According to Bradford County Court records, Dean Gregory Veleker, 32, of Towanda was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault for his role in an incident at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.

Sayre Borough Police Officer Steven Burlingame said on Jan. 26 he was dispatched to the hospital for reports of an assault. As Burlingame arrived on scene, he spoke with a security guard outside a room. According to Burlingame, the employee pointed at Veleker, who was strapped to a bed and sedated. The security guard allegedly told officers Veleker injured two people during the assault.

Burlingame said Veleker attempted to leave the emergency room and was stopped by staff. Veleker allegedly became angry and punched an employee with a closed fist. According to the report, Veleker wrestled with a security guard, causing another injury.

Officers said Veleker was eventually restrained to a hospital bed. According to the report, one of the employees said they did not want to press charges.

Veleker was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault and a misdemeanor in the second degree of simple assault along with a summary charge of harassment.

Veleker is being held at the Bradford County Prison in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.