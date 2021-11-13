Williamsport, Pa. —A man charged with breaking into a vehicle and using a credit card to make purchases in October, was caught again as he allegedly attempted to take change from a car.

Related reading: Credit card taken from unlocked car used to make several purchases

Unlike the previous theft in Oct., Timothy Arden Goodreau, 55, homeless couldn’t make a clean getaway. Authorities said as Goodreau attempted to take the change, a 17-year-old resident of the home spotted him and put him into a headlock.

Authorities were alerted when a person inside the residence called police. The 17-year-old was able to hold Goodreau until officers with the Williamsport Bureau of Police arrived.

Goodreau was charged with two third-degree misdemeanors after the incident. Those charges included theft from a motor vehicle and criminal attempt.

A court summary shows Goodreau is being held on $20,000 monetary bail at the Lycoming County Prison as he awaits a Nov. 19 preliminary hearing with Judge Christian Frey.

Docket sheet