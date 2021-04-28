Canton, Pa. – A Canton man reportedly eluded officers from the Canton Borough Police Department after a short chase in vehicles.

Trevor Jacob Dannelley, 28, allegedly took off after Sergeant Trent Wright attempted to stop him. Wright said Dannelley was hauling a trailer with firewood and did not have his light properly attached.

According to the report, as Wright attempted to make the stop, Dannelley accelerated and attempted to avoid officers.

Authorities said Dannelley ran through several intersections before stopping the jeep and fleeing the scene. Officers spoke with several witnesses on scene, who identified Dannelley as the suspect.

Officers said they eventually discovered an address for Danelley and brought him into custody.

Danelley was charged with third-degree fleeing or attempting to elude officers. He was also charged with seven other summary offenses stemming from traffic violations.

Danelley is being held at the Bradford County Prison in lieu of $45,000 monetary bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 28.