Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man is being held at the Lycoming County Prison after authorities say he failed to register under Megan’s Law, again.

Cody Ryan Berger, 27, of Williamsport was in Pittsburgh after a near month- long investigation showed he had failed to register with PSP and had stayed overnight at unregistered addresses. Agents with the Williamsport bureau of police began to investigate Berger’s whereabouts after several attempts to contact him went unanswered.

Agent Laura Kitko spoke with a friend of a relative who said Berger had been staying with them and visiting a girlfriend in Pittsburgh. According to an affidavit from Kitko, Berger was sent a reminder for a semi-annual verification to register with Megan’s Law in July. His window to register was from Aug. 6-15.

Berger pled guilty to first-degree misdemeanor indecent assault of an unconscious person in 2013. Court records show he then pled guilty to second-degree felony failure to register with PSP in June of 2020.

“Due to Berger’s status as a Tier 2 Offender, he is required to verify semi-annually,” Kitko wrote.

Berger is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail. A court summary shows he is being charged with two counts of second-degree felony failure to register with PSP and one count of second-degree felony fail to verify address.

A preliminary hearing with Judge Christian Frey is scheduled for Nov. 30.

