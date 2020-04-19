Jersey Shore, Pa. – A man from Jersey Shore was charged after he assaulted a woman and threatened to kill her, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.

Police were called to a residence at the 400 block of Shadle Road, Limestone Township, for a reported domestic disturbance shortly before 11 a.m. April 9. Upon investigating, police found that Christopher Ungard, 34, had engaged in a verbal argument with a female victim. The argument turned physical and Ungard threatened to kill the victim, police said.

Ungard was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor of terroristic threats, simple assault and a summary of harassment. At his arraignment, District Magistrate Aaron S. Biichle set bail at $15,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 20 at the Jersey Shore Magisterial District office of Jerry C. Lepley.