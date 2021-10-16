Bloomsburg, Pa. — Officers said a man accused another of making up a story about an assault with a knife despite just being released from prison for assaulting a person with a knife.

It was up to officers from the Bloomsburg Police Department to decide as they investigated.

Samuel Corey Long, 39, of Watsontown allegedly told officers he was released from prison for the offense moments after he handed them a knife.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Long entered a residence located near the 700 block of Catherine Street in Bloomsburg. Long allegedly held a knife to an occupant’s chest and threatened to “slice him up” as the blade was fully exposed.

Two witnesses described a black folding knife Long pulled from the right-side pocket of his pants. Officers said when they spoke with Long, he admitted carrying the knife. According to the report, Long removed the knife from his right-side pocket when he gave it to authorities.

Long allegedly told officers the accuser was making the story up, because they were aware Long carried a knife. According to the report, Long then admitted to officers he was just released from prison for assault with a knife.

Long was charged with first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another person. No bail was listed for Long, but he is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 24.

