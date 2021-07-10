Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Police responded to a call on June 30 around 11:30 p.m. from a juvenile, who reported a domestic disturbance at the residence.

Authorities arrived at 609 Maple Street and spoke with a woman, who verified she had been in an argument with a man at the home.

Jaleel Imir Campfield, 27, of Williamsport allegedly wrapped his hands around the woman’s neck. According to the report, he also put a pillow over her face, covering her mouth and nose, to the point she could not breath.

The woman managed to get away from Campfield, who then took her cellphone and smashed it against the ground outside.

Campfield was charged with second-degree felony strangulation along with misdemeanors in simple assault and criminal mischief.

Campfield was released on $50,000 unsecured bail on July 2. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 15 with Judge Aaron Biichle.

