Centre County, Pa. -- A traffic stop by K9 Unit 63 in Philipsburg yielded a stolen gun and drugs after a white Ford Taurus was following another car too closely as it traveled through Philipsburg Borough in Centre County.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Pennsylvania State Police’s Western Canine Unit, a man identified as Tyler Lynn Gummo, 24, of Woodland, Pa., admitted the drugs and weapon were his.

Trooper Bret Kahler said the car came to a stop in the area of N 10th St. and E. Pine St. in Centre County. Gummo was observed in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle.

Trooper Kahler searched the vehicle and found a small amount of marijuana, approximately 10 grams of methamphetamine in a large Ziplock bag, THC wax, a package of unused smaller Ziplock bags, a digital scale, razor blade, and an assortment of other smoking devices.

According to the report, Gummo admitted to ownership of the backpack. He also admitted to not having a permit to carry a concealed firearm.

Gummo is facing changes of receiving stolen property, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a controlled substance, manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released after being able to post $147,000 for bail.