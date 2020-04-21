Montoursville, Pa. – Police responded to a report of an unresponsive male last weekend at Motel 6 at 2715 Old Montoursville Road in Loyalsock Township.

Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville were dispatched to the motel at 6:21 a.m. Sunday, April 19. The male had taken multiple unknown narcotics and herbal substances, police said. He was transported to UPMC Susquehanna for medical evaluation and treatment for issues related to overdosing. Police did not release the name of the male.

Criminal charges will not be filed due to the drug overdose response immunity law, or “Good Samaritan” act which prohibits charges against either party. The law is intended to encourage people to call for medical assistance in the case of an overdose.