Athens, Pa. — Police in Athens said when they located a van that was reported stolen, they discovered a man sleeping at the wheel, his pants soaked in urine.

Christopher Earl Sellers, 59, homeless, allegedly told officers it was a misunderstanding and he had permission to drive the vehicle. Officer Derek Adam Dekar said a call was placed to the owner, who said Seller did not, in fact, have permission to operate the van.

According to an affidavit from Dekar, the van was reported stolen and entered into the NCIC database a day prior to locating Sellers in the driver’s seat.

Authorities said several areas of the van were damaged. The owner also reported her grandson’s car seat, valued at $65, missing.

Sellers was charged with third-degree felony theft by unlawful taking and held on $60,000 monetary bail at the Bradford County Prison. He was also charged with two second-degree misdemeanors in unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft from a motor vehicle.

Sellers is scheduled to appear before Judge Larry Hurley on Nov. 16 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet