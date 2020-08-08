CHARGED 2020.jpg

White Deer, Pa. – A Milton man was charged after he was found passed out on a porch in White Deer Township, Union County, early Sunday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police at Milton received a call shortly after 5 a.m. August 2 about a suspicious person at the 100 block of White Deer Avenue. When police arrived, they found Adam Beachel, 42, lying on the porch. A tin container with marijuana was next to him.

Beachel admitted that the container of marijuana belonged to him, according to PSP Milton. Drug possession charges were filed.

