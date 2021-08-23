Shamokin Dam, Pa. – A man in Snyder County received a felony charge for attempting to escape from police custody.

Alexander Schaffner, 24, of Shamokin Dam, allegedly led Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove on a short foot chase Thursday morning right before they attempted to place him in a patrol vehicle. Troopers were called at 1:20 a.m. to a residence at the 2000 block of N. Susquehanna Trail in Shamokin Dam for a report of a domestic altercation.

While on the scene, troopers discovered Schaffner had active warrants out for his arrest, according to state police. He was taken into custody, but fled on foot shortly afterward.

Schaffner was apprehended a short time later. A third-degree felony charge of escape, misdemeanors of false identification to law enforcement, and possession of drug paraphernalia were filed.

Schaffner was arraigned Friday by District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch who set bail at $25,000 monetary.

