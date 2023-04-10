New Columbia, Pa. — A driver from New York state was the victim of an alleged road rage incident when a local man pointed a 9mm handgun at him and his family on Route 15 in Union County.

The victim told Trooper Gideon Green of state police at Milton that around 3:45 p.m. March 30 he was traveling south near the White Deer exit when he accidentally merged into the right lane. This caused the maroon Ford F-150 truck driven by David Andrew Hess to speed up in front of him. Hess began to brake check the victim as they continued to drive south, Green said.

Hess, 45, of Danville, then pulled the handgun and pointed it out of his truck window toward the victim's white Nissan Armada. The victim told police his wife and two young children also were in the vehicle. Green said the victim was fearful for his and his family's life as he pulled off the road into the median.

Hess drove into the parking lot of Chester's gas station in New Columbia and then started heading north on Route 15. Green was able to pull the video footage from the gas station and saw Hess enter the parking lot in his truck and then pull back out onto Route 15.

When Green interviewed Hess, he told him the white Nissan had run him off the road. He admitted to pointing the loaded gun at the other driver, Green wrote in the affidavit.

Hess was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanors of terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, and related charges. On-call district magistrate Bo Trawitz arraigned Hess and set bail at $75,000 unsecured.

A preliminary hearing is set for May 23 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.

Docket Sheet

