Scam_money_2021.jpg

Port Trevorton, Pa.  — A man who believed he was receiving a large cash payment for a Bitcoin investment instead received a briefcase containing toilet paper and books. 

State police at Selinsgrove say the man in Snyder County had fallen for the Bitcoin scam on Oct. 8 while using the social media app Instagram. The man used Cash App and bitcoin to pay the scammer $23,000 for the fraudulent investment. 

A short time later, the man received a briefcase that supposedly contained $210,000 for his cash investment, said Trooper Brian Smyers. The scammer then told the man he had to pay $9,000 more to receive the code to open the briefcase, which ended up not having the cash inside. 

State police continue to investigate. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.