Port Trevorton, Pa. — A man who believed he was receiving a large cash payment for a Bitcoin investment instead received a briefcase containing toilet paper and books.
State police at Selinsgrove say the man in Snyder County had fallen for the Bitcoin scam on Oct. 8 while using the social media app Instagram. The man used Cash App and bitcoin to pay the scammer $23,000 for the fraudulent investment.
A short time later, the man received a briefcase that supposedly contained $210,000 for his cash investment, said Trooper Brian Smyers. The scammer then told the man he had to pay $9,000 more to receive the code to open the briefcase, which ended up not having the cash inside.
State police continue to investigate.