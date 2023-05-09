Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A man's roommate found out he didn't update his address for Megan's Law requirements and contacted police.

Marc David Sheptock, 56, who had been residing at 3594 N. Old Trail in Shamokin Dam, was charged with a felony of failing to register his address change with state police.

The roommate contacted state police at Selinsgrove on May 6 to tell them he realized that Sheptock had not given them the Shamokin Dam address, according to Trooper Alec Leiby. Sheptock had been staying with the roommate at the Old Trail address since Feb. 27.

Leiby says Sheptock had told police on March 2 that he would be residing at a Miami, Florida address starting on Feb. 27.

When Sheptock was taken into custody, he told police he didn't update his address because he was only staying temporarily at the Shamokin Dam residence.

Leiby noted in the affidavit that Sheptock had previously entered a no contest plea to a previous Megan's Law violation on June 6, 2022. Sheptock has to register under Megan's Law since being convicted in 2005 in Florida for a charge of lewd or lascivious conduct toward a minor under age 16.

Sheptock was arraigned by on-call District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe who set bail at $30,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 1 at the office of District Judge Bo Trawitz.

