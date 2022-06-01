Charged_generic_NCPA_2021
Milton, Pa. — A report of suspected child abuse from a school official led to the arrest of a Northumberland County man.

State police at Milton say on May 13, an official at Milton Elementary School contacted them to report suspected child abuse of a minor female. Through investigation, police found that Caden Sutton, 31, of Milton, had struck the minor with his hand and with a belt.

Charges of felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault, and summary harassment were filed. Sutton was arraigned by District Judge John Gembic, who set bail at $5,000. Sutton posted bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 8 at the office of District Judge Michael Diehl in Milton.

