Hartley Township, Pa. — An argument between a couple turned physical when a man allegedly head-butted a woman, and then attempted to strangle her.

Brandon Lee Page, 22, of Montandon, now faces felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault, and related charges for the alleged incident on Feb. 8.

Trooper Casey Ward of state police at Milton said police were dispatched to the home on Glen Iron Road, Hartley Township, for the reported domestic incident. The accuser told Ward that Page head-butted her in the face as they argued over infidelity accusations.

Page allegedly covered the accuser's mouth and nose with his hand, which impeded her breathing.

A second incident occurred in the living room when Page allegedly placed his hands around the accuser's throat, preventing her from being able to breathe.

Ward wrote in the affidavit that he observed blood on the accuser's lower lip and redness around her throat.

Page was arraigned several days later by District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch who set bail at $25,000 unsecured. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 21.

